15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner - After News Break

Ronan Lardner - After News Break

Call for crackdown on organisation of youth discos across the city and county

By GBFM News
May 2, 2018

Time posted: 11:20 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for a Garda crackdown on the organisation of teen discos at venues across the city and county.

Athenry Oranmore Councillor Malachy Noone says some venues are handing the full responsiblity of organising the discos to teenagers – which results in poorly managed events, often leading to serious altercations and assaults.

Last month, two young men were assaulted on Dyke Road and near the cathedral
in separate incidents thought to be connected to a youth disco pick-up.

Councillor Noone says young people are often the ones who are tasked with selling the tickets or wristbands for entry to the venue and transport to the event.

He’s urging the Gardaí to work with venues to ensure teenage events are kept safe and alcohol-free.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Significant increase in number of Galway families in emergency accommodation
West United To Re-Launch Underage Team
May 2, 2018
Man to appear in court over unlawful killing in Oughterard in 2011
May 2, 2018
City to host major nursing conference tomorrow
May 2, 2018
Significant increase in number of Galway families in emergency accommodation

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
May 2, 2018
Galway GAA Fixtures
May 2, 2018
Kilkerrin United Bids To Make History In Sunday’s Connacht Junior Shield Final
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK