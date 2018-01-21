Call for council to be more proactive on greenway plans

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The County Council needs to get proactive in progressing plans for a greenway through the county.

That’s according to Ballinasloe area councillor Aidan Donohue, who says the Transport Minister needs to engage with stakeholders, and outline a timescale for the project.

He says the plans are ‘lying idle’ – and pressure needs to be put on Minister Shane Ross to get the ball rolling on the project.

The County Council executive says it’s eager to see the greenway move forward, and is waiting for an update on the proposals.

Meanwhile, the County’s Local Community Development Committee is to get 100 thousand euro for walking and cycling groups across Galway.