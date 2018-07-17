15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner

Ronan Lardner

Caíseal Geal Nursing Home Castlegar have vacancies for  Full Time Health Care Assistant’s

By Damian Burke
July 17, 2018

Time posted: 9:23 am

Caíseal Geal Nursing Home Castlegar have vacancies for  Full Time Health Care Assistant’s.
Attractive career opportunities are offered while working in a Team Group in a new, modern and purpose built Nursing Home.
Experience in a similar role is desirable together with Fetac level 5 award.
Apply with current CV to [email protected]., Phone 757609, Text 087 116 9023 to arrange an interview
or visit their website castlegarnursinghome.ie

print
jobspot
HSA investigation following fatal farm incident in Headford area
Win Tickets to Galway Races
July 13, 2018
Galway Stone require Truck Driver
July 13, 2018
Truck Driver required
July 12, 2018
Vacancies for Road Sweeper Drivers