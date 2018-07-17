Caíseal Geal Nursing Home Castlegar have vacancies for Full Time Health Care Assistant’s.

Attractive career opportunities are offered while working in a Team Group in a new, modern and purpose built Nursing Home.

Experience in a similar role is desirable together with Fetac level 5 award.

Apply with current CV to [email protected]., Phone 757609, Text 087 116 9023 to arrange an interview

or visit their website castlegarnursinghome.ie

