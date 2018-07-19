15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner

Ronan Lardner

Busy Weeks Ahead For Galway Sports Fans

By Sport GBFM
July 19, 2018

Time posted: 12:45 pm

Galway Sports Fans will have a multitude of riches over the next few weeks with teams involved and events taking place throughout the rest of July and into August in big games and The Galway Races…..

Here is a full list of whats to come…

Friday 2oth July

SSE Airtricity League First Division

UCD v Galway United at Belfield

Kick Off – 7.45pm

 

Saturday 21st July

All-Ireland Junior Football Final

Galway v Kerry at Cusack Park Ennis

Throw in – 2pm

 

TG4 All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship – Round Robin

Galway v Waterford at St Brendan’s Park Birr

Throw in – 4.45pm

 

All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Championship

Galway v Westmeath at Duggan Park, Ballinasloe

Throw in – 5pm

 

Sunday 22nd July

All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Super 8’s Round Two

Kildare v Galway at St Conleth’s Park Newbridge

Throw in – 2pm

 

Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship

Kilkenny v Galway at Nowlan Park, Kilkenny

Throw in – 2pm

 

All-Ireland U16 Camogie Championship

Wexford v Galway at Gorey

Throw in – 4pm

 

Wednesday 25th July

All-Ireland U16 Ladies Football Final

Galway v Kerry – Venue TBC

Throw in – 7.30pm

 

Friday 27th July

SSE Airtricity League First Division

Galway United v Cabinteeley at Eamon Deacy Park

Kick Off – 7.45pm

 

Saturday 28th July

TG4 All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship – Round Robin

Westmeath v Galway at Duggan Park

Throw in – 2pm

 

All-Ireland Minor Hurling Semi-Final

Galway v Dublin or Tipperary at Croke Park

Throw in – 3pm

 

All-Ireland Senior Hurling Semi-Final

Galway v Clare at Croke Park

Throw in – 5pm

 

Sunday 29th July

All-Ireland Minor Football Quarter Final

Galway v Clare at O’Connor Park, Tullamore

Throw in – 1.30pm

 

All-Ireland Under 16 Camogie Championship

Galway v Tipperary – TBC

 

Monday 30th July

Galway Races at Ballybrit

First Race off at 5.20pm

 

Tuesday 31st July

Galway Races at Ballybrit

First Race off at 5.20pm

 

Wednesday 1st August (Galway Plate Day)

Galway Races at Ballybrit

First Race off at 5.10pm

 

Thursday 2nd August (Galway Hurdle Day)

Galway Races at Ballybrit

First Race off at 1.40pm

 

Friday 3rd August

Galway Races at Ballybrit

First Race off at 5.10pm

 

Saturday 4th August

All-Ireland U21 Hurling Semi-Final

Galway v Tipperary at Cusack Park, Ennis

Throw in at 2pm

 

Galway Races at Ballybrit

First Race off at 2pm

 

All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Super 8’s Round Three

Galway v Monaghan at Pearse Stadium

Throw in – 6pm

 

Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Quarter Finals – TBC

 

Sunday 5th August

Galway Races at Ballybrit

First Race off at 2.15

 

Saturday 11th August

Streets of Galway 8k

Start Time – 7pm

 

Other Dates To Note

August 10th/11th/12th

FAI Cup First Round

North End United v Galway United

 

Saturday 11th and Sunday August 12th August

All-Ireland Senior and Minor Football Semi-Finals

 

Sunday 12th August

TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Semi-Finals

Croke Park

 

Sunday 19th August

All-Ireland Senior and Minor Hurling Finals

Croke Park

 

Sunday 2nd September

All-Ireland Senior and Minor Football Finals

Croke Park

 

 

print
Sport
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Thursday July 19th 2018
July 18, 2018
Galway Juniors Bids To Win First All-Ireland Football Title Since 1985
July 18, 2018
Galway GAA Fixtures
July 18, 2018
Draw made for ‘Battle of the Champions’

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

July 19, 2018
Salthill residents oppose plan for new apartment development
July 19, 2018
Online petition for Athenry-Sligo greenway reaches over 15 thousand signatures

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline