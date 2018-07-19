Busy Weeks Ahead For Galway Sports Fans

Galway Sports Fans will have a multitude of riches over the next few weeks with teams involved and events taking place throughout the rest of July and into August in big games and The Galway Races…..
Here is a full list of whats to come…
Friday 2oth July
SSE Airtricity League First Division
UCD v Galway United at Belfield
Kick Off – 7.45pm
Saturday 21st July
All-Ireland Junior Football Final
Galway v Kerry at Cusack Park Ennis
Throw in – 2pm
TG4 All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship – Round Robin
Galway v Waterford at St Brendan’s Park Birr
Throw in – 4.45pm
All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Championship
Galway v Westmeath at Duggan Park, Ballinasloe
Throw in – 5pm
Sunday 22nd July
All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Super 8’s Round Two
Kildare v Galway at St Conleth’s Park Newbridge
Throw in – 2pm
Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship
Kilkenny v Galway at Nowlan Park, Kilkenny
Throw in – 2pm
All-Ireland U16 Camogie Championship
Wexford v Galway at Gorey
Throw in – 4pm
Wednesday 25th July
All-Ireland U16 Ladies Football Final
Galway v Kerry – Venue TBC
Throw in – 7.30pm
Friday 27th July
SSE Airtricity League First Division
Galway United v Cabinteeley at Eamon Deacy Park
Kick Off – 7.45pm
Saturday 28th July
TG4 All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship – Round Robin
Westmeath v Galway at Duggan Park
Throw in – 2pm
All-Ireland Minor Hurling Semi-Final
Galway v Dublin or Tipperary at Croke Park
Throw in – 3pm
All-Ireland Senior Hurling Semi-Final
Galway v Clare at Croke Park
Throw in – 5pm
Sunday 29th July
All-Ireland Minor Football Quarter Final
Galway v Clare at O’Connor Park, Tullamore
Throw in – 1.30pm
All-Ireland Under 16 Camogie Championship
Galway v Tipperary – TBC
Monday 30th July
Galway Races at Ballybrit
First Race off at 5.20pm
Tuesday 31st July
Galway Races at Ballybrit
First Race off at 5.20pm
Wednesday 1st August (Galway Plate Day)
Galway Races at Ballybrit
First Race off at 5.10pm
Thursday 2nd August (Galway Hurdle Day)
Galway Races at Ballybrit
First Race off at 1.40pm
Friday 3rd August
Galway Races at Ballybrit
First Race off at 5.10pm
Saturday 4th August
All-Ireland U21 Hurling Semi-Final
Galway v Tipperary at Cusack Park, Ennis
Throw in at 2pm
Galway Races at Ballybrit
First Race off at 2pm
All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Super 8’s Round Three
Galway v Monaghan at Pearse Stadium
Throw in – 6pm
Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Quarter Finals – TBC
Sunday 5th August
Galway Races at Ballybrit
First Race off at 2.15
Saturday 11th August
Streets of Galway 8k
Start Time – 7pm
Other Dates To Note
August 10th/11th/12th
FAI Cup First Round
North End United v Galway United
Saturday 11th and Sunday August 12th August
All-Ireland Senior and Minor Football Semi-Finals
Sunday 12th August
TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Semi-Finals
Croke Park
Sunday 19th August
All-Ireland Senior and Minor Hurling Finals
Croke Park
Sunday 2nd September
All-Ireland Senior and Minor Football Finals
Croke Park