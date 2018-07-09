15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Busy Weekend For Galway Teams With Four Big Games On Friday And Sunday

July 9, 2018

The Galway Minor Hurlers second game in the championship has been confirmed for Sunday next in Semple Stadium throwing in 12 Noon. It will be the curtain raiser to the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Quarter Final between Kilkenny and Limerick with the senior game throwing in at 2pm. A win for Jeffrey Lynskey’s team would put them directly into the All-Ireland Semi-Final following their win over Limerick yesterday.

Sunday’s game will be one of THREE featuring Galway teams with the Galway Minor ladies All-Ireland Final with Cork confirmed for the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick throwing in at 2pm and the Galway Senior Footballers first game in the Super 8’s against Kerry in Croke Park at 4.

It has also been confirmed that the Connacht Minor Football Final between Roscommon and Galway will be played on FRIDAY night in Hyde Park in Roscommon and will throw in at 7.30. Donal O’Faharta’s side went unbeaten in the round robin phase and are guaranteed a spot in the All-Ireland Quarter Final but will want to keep a good record against Roscommon who they beat comfortably in round one in Tuam Stadium.

