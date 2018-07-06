15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Busy night for city and county fire services

By GBFM News
July 6, 2018

Time posted: 8:12 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Fire Services had a busy night in the city and county.

Units from Athenry, Loughrea, the city and Portumna tackled bog, house and vehicle fires.

Two units of the city fire brigade attended a small house fire in Furbo at 1.30 this morning.

In the east of the county, fire crews from Athenry and Loughrea attended vehicle fires in the Colemanstown area around 1a.m.

Finally, fire crews battled a blaze at a bog in Eyrecourt last night. (5/7)

