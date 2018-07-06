Busy night for city and county fire services

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Fire Services had a busy night in the city and county.

Units from Athenry, Loughrea, the city and Portumna tackled bog, house and vehicle fires.

Two units of the city fire brigade attended a small house fire in Furbo at 1.30 this morning.

In the east of the county, fire crews from Athenry and Loughrea attended vehicle fires in the Colemanstown area around 1a.m.

Finally, fire crews battled a blaze at a bog in Eyrecourt last night. (5/7)

Tune in to Galway Bay fm news for more details….