Busy Fortnight Ahead For Galway Sports Fans

It is going to be a busy fortnight for Galway GAA Supporters with teams involved in All-Ireland Quarters, Semis and Finals between now and Sunday week. Next Wednesday night at 7.30 at the Gaelic Grounds, Tony Ward’s Under 21 Hurlers face Tipperary in the All-Ireland Semi-Final with Cork awaiting the winners while on Saturday; Donal O’Faharta’s Galway minor Footballers face Meath in the All-Ireland Semi-Final at 3pm followed by the All-Ireland Senior Football Semi-Final between Kevin Walsh’s Galway and Dublin at 5. Then Sunday sees Stephen Glennon’s Galway Senior Ladies face Mayo in the All-Ireland Quarter Final with the venue and time to be confirmed. On to the Following weekend and we have the All-Ireland Senior and Intermediate Camogie Semi-Finals and Sunday 19th of August, The All-Ireland Minor and Senior Hurling Finals with Galway and Kilkenny in the Minor Final at 1.30 followed by the Senior Decider between Galway and Limerick and half three.

That is not counting Galway United’s FAI Cup First round game on Saturday next as they make the journey to Wexford to take on North End United at 6pm and one of the biggest Athletics events in the country with the Streets of Galway 8k also taking place on Saturday evening next around the city starting at 7pm.