Buses blocked in Kilrickle in campaign to save rural services

By GBFM News
July 30, 2018

Time posted: 11:17 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Bus Eireann buses travelling through Kilrickle have been blocked this morning in a bid to save rural transport links.

Protestors have gathered at the bus stop forcing two buses to stop.

It follows changes to Bus Eireann’s route 20 from Galway to Dublin which has withdrawn a number of stops including Kilrickle in Loughrea and Derrydonnell in Oranmore.

Bus Eireann says its Expressway services are not state funded and decisions must be made on a commercial basis.

Local councillor Michael Moegie Maher says cutting the link is ridiculous as the buses still pass through Kilrickle. You can hear him on our midday news …

