Bus Eireann urged to reinstate rural bus services in East Galway

By GBFM News
July 19, 2018

Time posted: 5:41 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Bus Eireann is being urged to reinstate a bus service at Kilrickle.

Galway East TD and Junior Minister Ciaran Cannon is calling on Bus Eireann to restore the service at Kilrickle along its Route 20 which runs from Galway to Dublin.

Changes to the route are due to begin on the 29th of July and will no longer facilitate Kilrickle, Oranmore, Derrydonnell and the Dubarry factory in Ballinasloe.

Minister Cannon says the proposal is “absurd” as the bus will still be passing through the village.

The Galway East TD says he’s engaging with both the Head of Bus Eireann and the Head of the National Transport Authority to reinstate the stop immediately.

Minister Cannon says the service must accommodate all members of the public.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
