Burst watermain in Athenry causing widespread disruption to supply

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Households and businesses in Athenry, Clarinbridge, Kilcolgan and Ballindereen are without water this morning.

It’s due to a burst watermain in the town near the castle.

The issue occurred overnight on a trunk watermain from Ballydavid Reservoir.

Crews are working to repair the pipe this morning and hope to restore suppy to most areas by this afternoon.

Irish Water advises it may take longer for a full supply to be returned to the Clarenbrige and Kilcolgan areas.

A traffic management system will be in operation in the area around Athenry Castle.