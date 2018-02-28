Burst main leads to water disruption in Caherlistrane area

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Householders and businesses in Caherlistrane area may experience disruption to their water supply today
It’s due to a burst watermain opposite Keane’s Shop in Caherlistrane.
The following areas are affected:
Kilconly West
Ratesh Group water scheme
Supply to Shrule Mayo
Liss GWS
Shrule Road Headford
Bally Fruit GWS
Logawannia GWS
Cloghanower GWS
Keekill GWS
Crews are working to restore the supply as quickly as possible.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area over the next few hours.