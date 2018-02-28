15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Burst main leads to water disruption in Caherlistrane area

By GBFM News
February 28, 2018

Time posted: 1:57 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Householders and businesses in Caherlistrane area may experience disruption to their water supply today

It’s due to a burst watermain opposite Keane’s Shop in Caherlistrane.

The following areas are affected:

Kilconly West

Ratesh Group water scheme

Supply to Shrule Mayo

Liss GWS

Shrule Road Headford

Bally Fruit GWS

Logawannia GWS

Cloghanower GWS

Keekill GWS

Crews are working to restore the supply as quickly as possible.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area over the next few hours.

February 28, 2018
February 28, 2018
February 28, 2018
