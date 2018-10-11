15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show (Repeat)

The Keith Finnegan Show (Repeat)

Broadband taskforce meeting to go ahead in Ballinasloe despite resignation of Minister Denis Naughten

By GBFM News
October 11, 2018

Time posted: 5:57 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Despite this afternoons developments – a national taskforce forum on mobile phone and broadband services will go ahead in Ballinasloe tomorrow.

The event was to be hosted by Communications Minister Denis Naughten and Minister of State Sean Kyne.

The stakeholder forum was established in July 2016 to examine broadband coverage deficits and identify solutions.

It’s been confirmed tomorrows forum at the Shearwater Hotel will go ahead as planned at 10am – despite the resignation of Minister Naughten.

Galway West Junior Minister Sean Kyne says the rollout of telecommunications infrastructure is a key focus.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
First sod to be turned on €20m Clarin College in Athenry
Motorists across county urged to avoid coastal routes as Storm Callum approaches
October 11, 2018
Galway West Junior Minister Sean Kyne tipped to succeed Denis Naughten as Communications Minister
October 11, 2018
Step forward for Aran Island air service following high-level meeting
October 11, 2018
Motorists across county urged to avoid coastal routes as Storm Callum approaches

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
October 11, 2018
Gavin Thornbury Signs Two-Year Contract Extension With Connacht
October 11, 2018
Fletcher Hat Trick Seals NUI Galway League Win
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK