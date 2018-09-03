15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Brave Galway Minor Footballers Fall To Kerry In All-Ireland Final

By Sport GBFM
September 3, 2018

Time posted: 2:11 pm

Despite a brave showing and a first-half performance that saw them lead at half-time, Galway’s minor footballers had to give second best to Kerry who won the Tom Markham cup for the fifth year in a row, the first team to ever achieve that feat.

Here is another chance to hear the commentary with Tommy Devane, Diarmuid Blake and Kevin Dwyer. Presented by John Mulligan.

 

Here is the Full Time Match Report from Kevin Dwyer

 

After the game, Kevin spoke to the Galway manager Donal O’Fatharta

 

Scorers for Kerry: Paul Walsh 0-4 (1f), Killian Falvey 0-4, Darragh Rahilly 0-3, Ruaidhrí Ó Beaglaoích 0-3, Dylan Geaney 0-2, Paul O’Shea 0-2 (1f, 1 ’45), Michael Lenihan 0-1, Dan McCarthy 0-1, Jack O’Connor 0-1 (f)

Scorers for Galway: Matthew Cooley 0-5 (4f), Tony Gill 1-0, Tomo Culhane 0-2, Conor Raftery 0-2, Ryan Monaghan 0-1, Liam Judge 0-1, Eoghan Tinney 0-1, Oisin Gormley 0-1, Paul Kelly 0-1.

KERRY: Marc Kelliher; Conor Flannery, Owen Fitzgerald, David Mangan; Colm Moriarty, Dan McCarthy, Dan Murphy; Darragh Rahilly, Darragh Lyne; Paul Walsh, Paul O’Shea, Killian Falvey; Dylan Geaney, Patrick D’Arcy, Michael Lenihan.

Subs: Ruaidhri Ó Beaglaoích for Patrick D’Arcy (42), Kieran O’Donoghue for David Mangan (54), Jack Kennelly for Michael Lenihan (55), Jack O’Connor for Paul Walsh (63)

GALWAY: Donie Halloran; Ethan Walsh, Sean Black, Cian Deane; Ryan Monaghan, Tony Gill, Cathal Sweeney; Paul Kelly, Conor Raftery; Liam Judge, Aidan Halloran, Sean Horkan; Eoghan Tinney, Daniel Cox, Matthew Cooley.

Subs: Oisin Gormley for Sean Horkan (39), Tomo Culhane for Daniel Cox (45), Oisin Gormley for Aidan Halloran (47), Conor Halbard for Cathal Sweeney (50), Cian Hernon for Liam Judge (55), Eanna McCormack for Matthew Cooley (64)

Referee: Sean Hurson (Tyrone)

