Boston Mayor to officially open Connemara emigrants centre

By GBFM News
April 9, 2018

Time posted: 6:23 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Mayor of Boston will visit Connemara next month. (12/5)

Mayor Marty Walsh will officially open the Emigrants’ Commemorative Centre in Carna.

Marty Walsh will join Junior Gaeltacht Minister Joe McHugh for the event at Ionad Cuimhneacháin na nImirceach on May 12th.

The foundation stone for An Coiste Ionad Cuimhneacháin na nImirceach was laid by Mayor Walsh in 2014.

The Mayor’s father, the late John Walsh, was an emigrant from Carna and his mother, Mary is a native of Rosmuc.

Meanwhile, three firms have expressed an interest in developing a new Garden of Remembrance at the Carna centre.

In 2016, almost 700 thousand euro was approved for the project.

Ionad Cuimhneacháin na nImirceach Teo is assessing the three tenders received.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
