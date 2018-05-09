Bord Gáis Energy launches summer of hurling with the Cupán Tae Café

Joe Canning, Conor McDonald and Alan Cadogan revealed as 2018 #HurlingToTheCore ambassadors

The summer of hurling has well and truly landed as Bord Gáis Energy, this morning, launched the Cupán Tae café at Dublin’s Lock 6, welcoming another season of unmissable GAA rewards for its customers and GAA fans alike.

Bord Gáis Energy has also announced its support of three of the country’s leading stars in Galway’s Joe Canning, Wexford’s Conor McDonald and Cork’s Alan Cadogan. All three ambassadors have a long association with Bord Gáis Energy and were ambassadors for the Bord Gáis Energy GAA All-Ireland U-21 Hurling Championship.

Joe, Conor and Alan were on hand today to unveil the Cupán Tae Café which gives fans a flavour of just one of the match-day experiences on offer through the Bord Gáis Energy Rewards Club over the course of the season. Rewards Club members can apply to attend Cupán Tae events, which include half-time hospitality and a complimentary match programme at key games, enjoying a special match-day experience and the access to one of the most sought-after GAA perks – the Tae Pass!

2018 marks the second year of Bord Gáis Energy’s sponsorship of the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship. In addition to Cupán Tae events at key matches, Bord Gáis Energy’s Reward Club customers will have the opportunity to get closer to the action with access to match tickets, and special #HurlingToTheCore training days which will be hosted by the 2018 ambassadors right across the country.

Managing Director (Interim) of Bord Gáis Energy, Mark Prentice said: “Bord Gáis Energy has a long association with the GAA and in this, our second year as sponsor of the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship, and tenth as title sponsors of the U-21 All-Ireland Hurling Championship, we’re as committed as ever to bettering the Championship experience for hurling fans across the country.

Through the Bord Gáis Energy Rewards Club, we’re delighted to have the opportunity to offer our customers unmissable experiences and bring them closer to the action throughout the season; whether that’s through access to tickets and competitions, the famous Cupán Tae or the chance to participate on match-day at the big games – at both senior and U-21 level.

“I’d like to thank my colleagues in the GAA for their collaborative support in bringing these partnerships to life, and wish our ambassadors, Joe, Conor and Alan, all the best for the forthcoming season.”

Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael, John Horan added: “Bord Gáis Energy has long been synonymous with the game of Hurling through their fantastic support of the U-21 All-Ireland Hurling Championship and more recently their sponsorship of the senior competition. This support extends to players at both grades, making them a fantastic advocate for a sport which never ceases to excite fans right across the country.

“There is much to be excited about this summer as we look forward to an action-packed and upredictable Championship, in terms of honours. I would like to extend my sincere thanks to Bord Gáis Energy, as sponsors, for adding to this excitement.”

2018 also marks Bord Gáis Energy’s tenth year as title sponsor of the GAA All-Ireland U-21 Hurling while Bord Gáis Energy also sponsors the GAA Legends Series at Croke Park.

Fans can visit www.instagram.com/bgegaa for news, behind-the-scenes content and competitions over the course of the summer. See #HurlingToTheCore for more.