Sport with Garry Kelly

Book of letters from Ireland’s youth to Aras an Uachtarain to be launched in the city

By GBFM News
October 13, 2018

Time posted: 10:10 am

Mayor of Galway, Councillor Niall McNelis is to launch a book written by the young people of Ireland at NUI Galway this afternoon (13/10)

The book, called ‘Dear President’, is a compilation of letters and poems written by young people across the country to the office of the president.

The aim of the book is to give those who cannot vote a chance to have their voices heard.

The young people outline what life is like as a young person in Ireland, their dreams for a future Ireland, and how they would like the President to represent them.

The launch will take place at NUI Galway this afternoon at 12pm where a selection of the letters will be recited.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
