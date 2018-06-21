Book of evidence served in Mervue murder case

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The book of evidence has been served on a Mervue man who is charged with the murder of a 38 year old man in Galway city last year.

67 year old Noel Lenihan appeared before Judge Mary Fahy at Galway District Court this week where he was sent forward for trial to the present sittings of the Central Criminal Court.

He’s charged with the murder of Christopher McGrath, at Lenihan’s home at 6, Cardinal Cushing Road, Mervue on March 12 last year.

Mr McGrath, who was a member of Galway City Harriers, was found with a fatal knife wound to the neck at Mr Lenihan’s home.