Bon Secours Hospital in Renmore seeks more time to build extension

By GBFM News
November 8, 2018

Time posted: 3:09 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The operators of the Bons Secours Hospital in the city are seeking an extension of planning permission for a new endoscopy department.

Bon Secours Health System wants more time to complete the extension in the existing theatre courtyard.

It’s also seeking planning permission for the demolition of the Gate Lodge and attached concrete yard and the construction of a new single storey consultants clinic.

The hospital group says it did not proceed with the development before now due to limited availability of funding for capital projects.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
