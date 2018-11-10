15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Boil water notice issued for parts of Loughrea

By GBFM News
November 10, 2018

Time posted: 10:47 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A boil water notice has been issued for homes and businesses on Barrack Street in Loughrea.

The notice has been issued following a recent drinking water quality test which revealed the presence of E.Coli in the supply.

 

Businesses and homes on both sides of Barrack Street are supplied by the Loughrea-Knockanima Public Water Supply.

They’re now being placed on boil water notice – after E. Coli was detected during a water quality test.

The area affected includes both sides of Barrack Street from the Green to Lake Road – the rest of Loughrea is NOT affected by the notice.

Irish Water says it is working to resolve the situation as soon as possible; in the meantime, customers are being advised to boil water before use, including for food preparation and brushing of teeth.

