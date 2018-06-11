Bog Man 2 Day Cycle returns for the 8th year, featuring the Gogarty Cup sponsored by Renvyle House Hotel.

The Bogman 2 Day Cycle event happening this July 7th and 8th, is now in it’s 8th year and has built itself up to become a firm favourite in the cycle race calendar. The weekend, held in North West Connemara, provides for 2 days of challenging racing with up to 120 cyclists from all over the country competing. This event is organised by the award winning CEECC in conjunction with Western Lakes CC – one of the finest clubs in the country.

The weekend includes a 90km stage on Saturday 7th & a time trial & 85km stage on the Sunday. The route bring you through some of the most stunning areas of scenery that Connemara has to offer including Renvyle, Inagh Valley, Maam Valley, Kylemore & more. A great weekend of racing guaranteed!

“Connemara has proven to be a mighty location for this great event. John James Flaherty has laid out a challenging course through some of the finest scenery in the country, and the great welcome the cyclists receive make this a special event. We are delighted that it has been so successful and look forward to another outstanding weekend of cycling” states Leo Hallissey, Director Ceecc.org.

The winner of the Conamara Bog Week 2 Day Cycle Race will be presented with the beautiful and prestigious Gogarty Cup which is sponsored by Renvyle House Hotel. ‘We are delighted to sponsor Conamara Bogman cycle event, especially as the founder of Renvyle House Hotel, Oliver St. John Gogarty was not only a leading literary figure but was also a first class cyclist’. says Ronnie Counihan of Renvyle House Hotel.

The Bogman Shield on Saturday will cater for A4 riders, the route will be the same as Stage 1 of the main race but for two laps. Shield presentation will be held in the Marian Hall Tullycross directly after race. For full details including all times and route maps please go to www.ceecc.org , or contact JJ Flaherty 087 – 7060723