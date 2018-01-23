15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Body of missing NUIG kayaker found in Ecuador

By GBFM News
January 23, 2018

Time posted: 9:12 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The body of a Galway resident who went missing after a kayaking accident in Ecuador last weekend has been recovered.

26 year old David Higgins is a native of Kerry but had been living in Galway for a number of years.

It’s understood David Higgins was a graduate of the School of Engineering at NUI Galway and a member of the college’s Kayak Club.

He went missing when he and 19 year old Sligo man Alex McGourty got into difficulty during a kayaking trip last weekend.

Mr. McGourty’s body was discovered on Saturday and Ecuadorian media is now reporting that David Higgins’ body has also been recovered from a tributary of the river they had been kayaking in.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
