Due to increased demand for Homecare Services, Bluebird Care is running an open Jobs & QQI Training day on Wednesday
7th of February from 10am to 4pm in their offices at Block 6, Galway Technology Park, Parkmore, Galway. Just drop in to
meet a team member on the day. If you can’t make it call Bluebird Care on 091, four, eight hundred, forty nine or email
[email protected] for information on Job opportunities and QQI training in Healthcare Support.
Bluebird Care are running an open Jobs & QQI Training day
By Damian Burke
January 30, 2018
Time posted: 11:45 am
