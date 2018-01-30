Bluebird Care are running an open Jobs & QQI Training day

Due to increased demand for Homecare Services, Bluebird Care is running an open Jobs & QQI Training day on Wednesday

7th of February from 10am to 4pm in their offices at Block 6, Galway Technology Park, Parkmore, Galway. Just drop in to

meet a team member on the day. If you can’t make it call Bluebird Care on 091, four, eight hundred, forty nine or email

[email protected] for information on Job opportunities and QQI training in Healthcare Support.

