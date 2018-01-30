15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Bluebird Care are running an open Jobs & QQI Training day

By Damian Burke
January 30, 2018

Time posted: 11:45 am

Due to increased demand for Homecare Services, Bluebird Care is running an open Jobs & QQI Training day on Wednesday
7th of February from 10am to 4pm in their offices at Block 6, Galway Technology Park, Parkmore, Galway. Just drop in to
meet a team member on the day. If you can’t make it call Bluebird Care on 091, four, eight hundred, forty nine or email
[email protected] for information on Job opportunities and QQI training in Healthcare Support.

