Bluebird Care have immediate vacancies in Galway City and Athenry, Oranmore, Claregalway and Westside areas for Healthcare Assistants to support older people living in their own homes. A full or partial QQI Level 5 in

Healthcare Support qualification or at least one year’s relevant experience is required for these positions.

For more information or to apply call Bluebird Care on 091, four, eight hundred, forty nine or email your CV to [email protected]