Black is back – Ireland U16 squad selected

The Golfing Union of Ireland have named their team for the Under-16 Quadrangular (Four Nations) tournament in the Netherlands.

Irish Under-14 champion Edward Rowe (Tandragee) is among six players selected for the three-match series against Scotland, Wales and the Netherlands at Golfclub De Hoge Kleij.

Joseph Byrne (Baltinglass), Mel Deasy (Bantry Bay), Joshua Hill (Galgorm Castle), Eoin McGrath (Athlone) and Josh Black (Hilton Templepatrick) who was on last year’s winning side in Wales complete the Irish line-up in the Netherlands from 10-12 April.

Ireland Under-16 captain Kevin Rafterty (Forrest Little) accompanies the team along with coach Ian Kearney.

Ireland squad – U16 Quadrangular (Golfclub De Hoge Kleij, 10-12 April): Josh Black (Hilton Templepatrick), Joseph Byrne (Baltinglass), Mel Deasy (Bantry Bay), Joshua Hill (Galgorm Castle), Eoin McGrath (Athlone), Edward Rowe (Tandragee).