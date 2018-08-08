Big Screen set to return to Eyre Square for the All Ireland Hurling Final

The BIG screen is set to return to Eyre square once again this year thanks to the Galway City Business Association who have secured a permit from Galway City Council to show the Minor and Senior Finals again this year.

Thousands of people gathered at Eyre Square in 2015 and in 2017 to witness Galway take both the senior and the minor hurling titles.

Hurling followers in the city who don’t get tickets for Galway’s All-Ireland hurling final clash with Limerick on Sunday 19th in Croke Park will be able to enjoy ‘Big Screen’ in Eyre Square.

The Galway City Business Association had applied to the City Council for a permit to put the big screen in place on the Meyrick Hotel side of the Square, with coverage starting from 1pm.

A crowd of about 7,000 people is expected for the big screen viewing. Brendan Holland of the Galway City Business Association told the Galway Bay FM that the last big screen showing of an All-Ireland hurling final in 2017 brought a huge crowd to the Square.

“It should be a lovely occasion and especially for families. We are obviously hoping for a fine day and of course a Galway victory – if we get those two things, it should be a brilliant day in the city centre,” said Brendan Holland.

The cost of erecting the big screen – in addition to insurance and safety expenses – is understood to run into a cost of ten thousand Euro.

The big screen will switch on from 12:45, 15 minutes before the start of the Galway/KilKenny All-Ireland minor hurling final (13:00). The senior final between Galway and Limerick throws in at 15:30.