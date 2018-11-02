15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Bicycle recycle scheme launched in Galway

By GBFM News
November 2, 2018

Time posted: 12:22 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A pilot bicycle recycling scheme has been launched in the city.

Galway’s Community Bike workshop, An Mheitheal Rothar and Galway City Council have joined forces for the initiative.

Anyone bringing a bike to the Liosbán Civic Amenity Site will have the option to donate the bike to An Mheitheal Rothar for repair and recovery.

An Mheitheal Rothar is a social enterprise based at NUI Galway, which provides workshops where people can learn about bicycle maintenance, safe cycling skills and environmental sustainability.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
