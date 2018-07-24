15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner - After News Break

Bearna Na Forbacha Aontaithe Open New Astroturf Facility On August 4th

By Sport GBFM
July 24, 2018

Time posted: 10:48 am

Bearna Na Forbacha Aonthaithe Soccer club is delighted to officially open its new Astroturf Pitch Facility on Saturday the 4th August.

John Delaney, the CEO of the FAI, has been a great supporter of this Gaeltacht club down through the years, and the club is proud to announce that John will perform the official opening at noon on Saturday the 4 August at An Spórtlann, Na Forbacha.

The new facility is adjacent to the existing Community Pitches at An Spórtlann, Na Forbacha, which the local soccer, Gaelic and hurling clubs use to train and play their home games.  It is a 75m x 45m pitch which can be sub-divided into 3 smaller pitches as required.

The Astro facility is the first phase of development at the site: phase two will be a full-size grass pitch which is hoped to be completed in the next few years.

The club which was established in 1996 has over 350 registered members, both male and female, with some 15 teams at all age groups from 12 years up to adult level.

From 6 to 11 year-olds, the Club’s Academy caters for the large growth in numbers that are drawn from the Bearna Na Forbacha area and the wider Connemara area.

The new facility will be of great value to the club and the local area and will be available for use by other clubs and organizations.

An Spórtlann is at Cnocán an Bhodaigh/Knockanavoddy just off the R336 the main Galway to Spiddal Road

Sport
July 24, 2018
July 24, 2018
July 24, 2018
July 24, 2018
