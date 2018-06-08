BEAGH AND ST THOMAS TAKE THE SPOILS AT CENTENARY CELEBRATIONS ON 7’s WEEKEND IN KIL-BAKIN-TY!

By Patrick Earley

It was a landmark June bank holiday weekend for Kilbeacanty GAA as they once again played host to the annual Kilbeacanty 7’s tournament which this year celebrated the 100th anniversary of the first playing of the tournament in 1918.

This year’s tournament was one of the most eagerly awaited in year’s and with good reason too. Look no further than the line-up of teams to see why.

With defending champions Loughrea, the team they defeated last year, and All-Ireland 7’s champions Beagh, current county champions Liam Mellows, as well as former county champions Gort and St Thomas’, among those involved, top-class action and entertainment was a guarantee for the hundreds in attendance.

As well as the men’s competition, camogie returned to Kilbeacanty after a hugely successful debut last year as Inagh/Kilnamona returned in the hope of defending the crown they won so dramatically against Ardrahan last year, who themselves were gunning to go one step further.

While the hurling and camogie are undeniably the headline attraction of the day, there is so much more that goes on at every 7’s weekend. This year saw Kilbeacanty display the magnificent Audi A3 Sportback S Line, the prize on offer for the club’s development draw which takes place on August 5th, with tickets available from club members or online at ‘KlubFunder Kilbeacanty’ for €50 to be in with a chance of taking home the car worth €36,000 in early August.

And following on from a phenomenal year for the Galway senior hurlers last year, Liam McCarthy was doing the rounds at Páirc Mhuire too.

On a scorching hot bank holiday Monday, the entertainment began as early as the very first game as Ardrahan beat Tommie Larkins after extra-time in the Joe Gillane Shield Final and Craughwell overcame Michael Cusacks in the Cup Final .

Onto the action itself and there was to be heartbreak in the preliminary quarter-final for Kilbeacanty who were beaten by a goal in the last puck of the game by Tubber.

After edging by the challenge of Tommie Larkins who were denied a win by the crossbar in the last puck of the game, reigning All-Ireland 7’s champions Beagh advanced to a semi-final meeting with defending Kilbeacanty 7’s champions Loughrea, who had too much for Liam Mellows, in the game everyone wanted to see.

Loughrea deservedly claimed the spoils in last year’s decider 3-15 to 6-03 but this year Beagh simply had too much as they exacted revenge to advance to the decider.

Immediately after that, Ardrahan, who last claimed the spoils in Kilbeacanty in 2009, edged out near neighbours St Thomas’ in a hard-fought tussle to book a date with Beagh in the final.

With both those sides looking to rest and recuperate as much as possible before their clash, the Ardrahan and St Thomas’ camogie teams took centre stage in the camogie final after both teams booked their place in the decider the previous night.

Unfortunately for Ardrahan, it was to be heartbreak for the second year in-a-row as they succumbed to an excellent St Thomas’ side captained by Lorraine Coen with Aine Keane being awarded Player of the Tournament.

In the hurling final goals by Joe Gantley (two) and Kevin Keehan saw Beagh overcome Ardrahan and reclaim the McCarthy cup and €6,000 prize fund on offer.

Florence McCarthy presented the cup to Beagh captain Tommy McKeown, with Kevin Keehan awarded the Player of the Tournament award for the second time, as Beagh confirmed their status as 7’s lynchpin’s.

The club would like to thank all main and programme sponsors, all teams and clubs for taking part along with all the volunteers who make the day possible.

Roll on 2019