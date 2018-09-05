Basketball’s National Cup Draws Dish Up Some Mouth-Watering Clashes

There will be a mouth-watering opening to the 2018/19 Hula Hoops Men’s National Cup this season as reigning champions Templeogue will host Garvey’s Tralee Warriors in a hugely-anticipated clash.

The draw was made at the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght this afternoon as part of the official launch of the 2018/19 Basketball Ireland season, which sees a huge 49 clubs competing in the senior National League and Cups this year.

Today’s Cup draws dished up a number of interesting clashes across the board, with last year’s Pat Duffy Cup runners-up UCD Marian facing Moycullen, while Belfast Star will host Neptune.

In the Women’s National Cup there are some big clashes in store with the draw pitting Ambassador UCC Glanmire against Pyrobel Killester in the opening round – with the winners facing reigning champions DCU Mercy. On the other side, Marble City Hawks and Fr Mathews – who met each other five times last season between the Cup and the regular season, and have faced each other every year for the past four years in National Cup – will go head to head yet again!

Over in the Men’s Division One, the President’s Cup draw sees reigning champions Tradehouse Central Ballincollig welcoming returning team UL Sport Eagles, while two of the other big clashes sees a big Midlands derby between IT Carlow Basketball and Portlaoise Panthers, while Abbey Seals Dublin Lions will host Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney in a hugely-anticipated game.

In the Women’s Division One meanwhile it’s just as interesting, as UL Huskies host Ulster University Elks while two newcomers to the season, Maree and Phoenix Rockets, will go head-to-head in the other preliminary game.

Speaking at today’s launch, Secretary General of Basketball Ireland, Bernard O’Byrne stated: “The positive momentum of Irish basketball continues with our National League membership up to 49 teams and the geographical spread of the clubs improving all the time. We’re really looking forward to another great season across all of our competitions.”

Also looking ahead to the coming season, Ian O’Rourke, Brand Activation Manager, Largo Foods added: “Hula Hoops is delighted to be entering into a new phase of our sponsorship of the Hula Hoops National Cup. The competition has increased by seven teams since last year’s Cup. This is an example of the growing participation in Irish basketball and the Hula Hoops National Cup itself. Hula Hoops will be providing coverage of the National Cup throughout the year, culminating in the finals weekend at the end of January. There’s huge excitement around this year’s competition and there are some very tasty draws in store for fans. Hula Hoops is really looking forward to another hugely successful National Cup this year.”

Hula Hoops Pat Duffy National Cup

Maree v Griffith College Swords Thunder

Pyrobel Killester v BYE

Templeogue v Garvey’s Tralee Warriors

UCC Demons v BYE

UCD Marian v Moycullen

DCU Saints v BYE

Belfast Star v Neptune

Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin v BYE

FULL DRAW HERE: MNC Cup Draw.pdf

Hula Hoops Women’s National Cup

Preliminary Round

Game One: Marble City Hawks v Fr Mathews

Game Two: Ambassador UCC Glanmire v Pyrobel Killester

Round One

DCU Mercy v Winner of Game 2

Courtyard Liffey Celtics v Maxol WIT Wildcats

Singleton SuperValu Brunell v IT Carlow Basketball

Game 1 Winner v NUIG Mystics

FULL DRAW HERE: WNC Cup Draw.pdf

Hula Hoops Men’s Presidents Cup

Preliminary Round

DBS Eanna v KUBS

Round One

IT Carlow Basketball v Portlaoise Panthers

Ej Sligo All Stars v LYIT Donegal

Bad Bobs Tolka Rovers v LIT

Ulster University Elks v Gamefootage.net Titans

Winner of Preliminary game v Fr Mathews

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig v UL Sport Eagles

Abbey Seals Dublin Lions v Scott’s Lakers St Paul’s Killarney

WIT Vikings v Limerick Celtics

FULL DRAW HERE: Pres Cup.pdf

Hula Hoops Women’s Division One Cup

Preliminary Round

Game One: UL Huskies v Ulster University Elks

Game Two: Maree v Phoenix Rockets

Round One

Limerick Celtics v Winner of Game 2

Griffith College Swords Thunder v St Mary’s Castleisland

Fabplus North West v Portlaoise Panthers

Trinity Meteors v Winner of Game 1

FULL DRAW HERE: WD1 Cup.pdf