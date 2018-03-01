BASKETBALL IRELAND STATEMENT ON THE WEEKEND’S GAMES

Due to the current weather conditions, Basketball Ireland would like to advise clubs, teams and Area Boards on the following:

While we are an indoor sport, we are aware that current weather conditions may make it difficult for clubs to travel to their games this weekend.

We recommend that all of our clubs contact their opponents, assess travelling difficulties with each other, and make a decision on the weekend’s fixture that will not expose their members to any risk. Please also contact your gym to ensure the facility is open.

We would advise all clubs and members to use common sense in the making of this decision and to be assured that BI will not punish any team or club if they do not travel and fulfill the fixture due to hazardous conditions. Please note clubs must give adequate notice to their opponents, and must also plan ahead together to reschedule.

Area Boards also have the right to cancel fixtures if they wish.

Games currently postponed:

Men’s Super League

UCD Marian v Griffith College Swords Thunder (original fixture Saturday, March 3rd)

Women’s Super League:

Ambassador UCC Glanmire v Singleton SuperValu Brunell (original fixture, Friday, March 2nd)

Singleton SuperValu Brunell v IT Carlow Basketball (original fixture, Sunday March 4th)

Men’s Division One:

IT Carlow Basketball v Portlaoise Panthers (original fixture, Saturday, March 3rd)