Basketball Ireland statement on and changes to weekend games

Due to the current weather conditions, Basketball Ireland would like to advise clubs, teams and Area Boards on the following:

While we are an indoor sport, we are aware that current weather conditions may make it difficult for clubs to travel to their games this weekend.

We recommend that all of our clubs contact their opponents, assess travelling difficulties with each other, and make a decision on the weekend’s fixture that will not expose their members to any risk. Please also contact your gym to ensure the facility is open.

We would advise all clubs and members to use common sense in the making of this decision and to be assured that BI will not punish any team or club if they do not travel and fulfill the fixture due to hazardous conditions. Please note clubs must give adequate notice to their opponents, and must also plan ahead together to reschedule.

Area Boards also have the right to cancel fixtures if they wish.

Games currently postponed:

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League

UCD Marian v Griffith College Swords Thunder (original fixture Saturday, March 3rd – new fixture listed below)

Belfast Star v Moycullen (original fixture, Saturday, March 3rd)

Maree v KUBS BC (original fixture, Saturday, March 3rd – new fixture listed below)

Black Amber Templeogue v Garvey’s Tralee Warriors (original fixture, Saturday, March 3rd – new fixture listed below)

UCC Demons v DCU Saints (original fixture, Saturday, March 3rd)

Pyrobel Killester v Eanna, IWA-Clontarf (original fixture, Saturday, March 3rd)

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

Ambassador UCC Glanmire v Singleton SuperValu Brunell (original fixture, Friday, March 2nd – new fixture listed below)

Courtyard Liffey Celtics v Pyrobel Killester (original fixture, Saturday, March 3rd)

Maxol WIT Wildcats v DCU Mercy (original fixture, Saturday, March 3rd – new fixture listed below)

Singleton SuperValu Brunell v IT Carlow Basketball (original fixture, Sunday March 4th)

NUIG Mystics v Portlaoise Panthers (original fixture, Sunday, March 4th)

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:

Paris Texas Kilkenny v GameFootage.net Titans (original fixture, Friday, March 2nd)

IT Carlow Basketball v Portlaoise Panthers (original fixture, Saturday, March 3rd – new fixture listed below)

LYIT Donegal v Dublin Lions (original fixture, Saturday, March 3rd)

Ballincollig v Neptune (original fixture, Saturday, March 3rd – new fixture listed below)

Fr Mathews v Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin (original fixture, Saturday, March 3rd)

Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney v Paris Texas Kilkenny (original fixture, Sunday, March 4th)

LIT Celtics v EJ Sligo All-Stars (original fixture, Saturday, March 3rd)

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One:

Meteors v Fr Mathews (original fixture, Saturday, March 3rd – rescheduled fixture below)

Fabplus North West v Marble City Hawks (original fixture, Saturday, March 3rd)

WNLC Championship Trophy Semi-Final

UL Huskies v Ulster University Elks (original fixture, Saturday, March 3rd)

Updated Basketball Ireland Fixtures: March 4th-10th

Sunday 4th March 2018

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

Black Amber Templeogue v Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, Oblate Hall Inchicore, 15:00

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

Ambassador UCC Glanmire v Singleton SuperValu Brunell, Upper Glanmire, 19.00

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:

GameFootage.net Titans v LIT Celtics, The Jes, 15:30;

Tuesday 6th March 2018

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League

Pyrobel Killester v Black Amber Templeogue, IWA Clontarf, 20.15

Wednesday 7th March 2018

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League

UCD Marian v Griffith College Swords Thunder, UCD, 20.00

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One

IT Carlow Basketball v Portlaoise Panthers, Barrow Centre – IT Carlow, 20.00

Friday 9th March 2018

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One

Maxol WIT Wildcats v DCU Mercy, Mercy Gym, 19.30

Saturday 10th March 2018

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One

Ballincollig v Neptune, Ballincollig CS, 16.00

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One

Meteors v Fr Mathews, Colaiste Iosagain, 18.00

Sunday 11th March 2018

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League

Maree v KUBS, Calasanctius College, Oranmore, 14.00