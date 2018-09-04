Basketball Ireland season launch and Hula Hoops National Cup draw to be held this Wednesday

Basketball Ireland will launch their 2018/19 season this coming Wednesday, September 5th, at 1pm at the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght. The event will also include the annual Hula Hoops National Cup draw for the four senior competitions.

The new season will see 49 clubs from around the country compete for top honours across four divisions – an increase from 42 teams last season. The season gets underway this coming weekend, as the Men’s Division One tips off on Saturday, September 8th with some very interesting clashes in store as newcomers Tolka Rovers face newly relegated KUBS, while there’s two big derbies with Fr Mathews welcoming Ballincollig and Ulster University Elks hosting LYIT Donegal.

The Men’s Super League will tip off on September 29th, while the Women’s Super League and Women’s Division One will both tip off on October 6th.

Speaking ahead of the new season, Secretary General of Basketball Ireland, Bernard O’Byrne stated: “The numerical growth of our National League is very encouraging, as indeed is the geographical spread.”

Dates for your diary:

September 5th – Season launch and National Cup draw, 1pm, National Basketball Arena, Tallaght

September 8th – Men’s Division One season begins

September 29th – Men’s Super League season begins

October 6th – Women’s Super League and Division One seasons begin

Basketball Ireland Fixtures: September 8th/9th

Saturday, September 8th, 2018

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One

Ulster University Elks v LYIT Donegal, UUJ, 15.00

Tolka Rovers v KUBS, Tolka Rover Sports Complex, 18.00

LIT v Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney, LIT Sports Hub, 18.00

Abbey Seal Dublin Lions v Éanna, Colaiste Bhride, 18.30

WIT Vikings v Limerick Celtics, WIT Arena, 19.00

Fr Mathews v Ballincollig, Fr Mathews, 19.00

UL Eagles v Portlaoise Panthers, UL Sport Arena, 19.00

Sunday, September 9th, 2018

Gamefootage.net Titans v EJ Sligo All Stars, The Jes, 15.30

Basketball Ireland National League Teams 2018/19 Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League teams 2018/19

Belfast Star

DCU Saints

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors

Griffith College Swords Thunder

Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin

Maree

Moycullen

Neptune

Pyrobel Killester

Templeogue BC

UCC Demons

UCD Marian

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League teams 2018/19

Ambassador UCC Glanmire

Courtyard Liffey Celtics

DCU Mercy

Fr Mathews

IT Carlow Basketball

Marble City Hawks

Maxol WIT Wildcats

NUIG Mystics

Pyrobel Killester

Singleton SuperValu Brunell

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One teams 2018/19

Northern Conference

Abby Seals Dublin Lions

Eanna

EJ Sligo All Stars

Tolka Rovers

KUBS

LYIT Donegal

Titans

Ulster University Elks

Men’s Division One – Southern Conference

Ballincollig

Fr Mathews

IT Carlow Basketball

Limerick Celtics

LIT

Portlaoise Panthers

Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney

UL Eagles

WIT Vikings

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One teams 2018/19

Northern Conference

Fabplus North West

Trinity Meteors

Phoenix Rockets

Ulster University Elks

Griffith College Swords Thunder



Women’s Division One – Southern Conference

Limerick Celtics

Maree

Portlaoise Panthers

St Mary’s Castleisland

UL Huskies