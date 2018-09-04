Basketball Ireland season launch and Hula Hoops National Cup draw to be held this Wednesday

Basketball Ireland will launch their 2018/19 season this coming Wednesday, September 5th, at 1pm at the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght. The event will also include the annual Hula Hoops National Cup draw for the four senior competitions.
The new season will see 49 clubs from around the country compete for top honours across four divisions – an increase from 42 teams last season. The season gets underway this coming weekend, as the Men’s Division One tips off on Saturday, September 8th with some very interesting clashes in store as newcomers Tolka Rovers face newly relegated KUBS, while there’s two big derbies with Fr Mathews welcoming Ballincollig and Ulster University Elks hosting LYIT Donegal.
The Men’s Super League will tip off on September 29th, while the Women’s Super League and Women’s Division One will both tip off on October 6th.
Speaking ahead of the new season, Secretary General of Basketball Ireland, Bernard O’Byrne stated: “The numerical growth of our National League is very encouraging, as indeed is the geographical spread.”
Dates for your diary:
September 5th – Season launch and National Cup draw, 1pm, National Basketball Arena, Tallaght
September 8th – Men’s Division One season begins
September 29th – Men’s Super League season begins
October 6th – Women’s Super League and Division One seasons begin
Saturday, September 8th, 2018
Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One
Ulster University Elks v LYIT Donegal, UUJ, 15.00
Tolka Rovers v KUBS, Tolka Rover Sports Complex, 18.00
LIT v Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney, LIT Sports Hub, 18.00
Abbey Seal Dublin Lions v Éanna, Colaiste Bhride, 18.30
WIT Vikings v Limerick Celtics, WIT Arena, 19.00
Fr Mathews v Ballincollig, Fr Mathews, 19.00
UL Eagles v Portlaoise Panthers, UL Sport Arena, 19.00
Sunday, September 9th, 2018
Gamefootage.net Titans v EJ Sligo All Stars, The Jes, 15.30
Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League teams 2018/19
Belfast Star
DCU Saints
Garvey’s Tralee Warriors
Griffith College Swords Thunder
Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin
Maree
Moycullen
Neptune
Pyrobel Killester
Templeogue BC
UCC Demons
UCD Marian
Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League teams 2018/19
Ambassador UCC Glanmire
Courtyard Liffey Celtics
DCU Mercy
Fr Mathews
IT Carlow Basketball
Marble City Hawks
Maxol WIT Wildcats
NUIG Mystics
Pyrobel Killester
Singleton SuperValu Brunell
Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One teams 2018/19
Northern Conference
Abby Seals Dublin Lions
Eanna
EJ Sligo All Stars
Tolka Rovers
KUBS
LYIT Donegal
Titans
Ulster University Elks
Men’s Division One – Southern Conference
Ballincollig
Fr Mathews
IT Carlow Basketball
Limerick Celtics
LIT
Portlaoise Panthers
Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney
UL Eagles
WIT Vikings
Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One teams 2018/19
Northern Conference
Fabplus North West
Trinity Meteors
Phoenix Rockets
Ulster University Elks
Griffith College Swords Thunder
Women’s Division One – Southern Conference
Limerick Celtics
Maree
Portlaoise Panthers
St Mary’s Castleisland
UL Huskies