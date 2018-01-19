Basketball Ireland Preview – All Four Galway Teams In Action This Weekend

There’s another action-packed weekend of basketball in store this weekend, as the competition for top spots in the Men’s and Women’s Super League really begins to heat up.

For men’s league leaders UCD Marian, there is a road trip to Galway ahead of them this Saturday as they travel down to face Maree. UCD are currently top of the table with two games in hand on nearest chasers, Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, and will be hoping to keep their recent winning form intact this weekend.

Speaking of Warriors, they will travel up to Dublin to face off against DCU Saints in what is set to be a very close battle between the two sides. Elsewhere, a strong Pyrobel Killester side will be aiming to secure a win against Belfast Star, while KUBS face Griffith College Swords Thunder.

All eyes will be on Cork on Sunday meanwhile as UCC Demons welcome Black Amber Templeogue for the second time in three weeks (having already lost out to them in the Cup semi-final at the start of January). Templeogue will be hoping to bounce back after a tough loss against UCD Marian last weekend.

In the Women’s Super League meanwhile, table toppers DCU Mercy travel to Clontarf to meet Pyrobel Killester in what is set to be an interesting battle. DCU had a much-needed weekend off last weekend off last week after a jam-packed Cup semi-final weekend in Cork which saw them qualify three teams for the Cup finals at the end of January. Killester meanwhile are coming into the game off the back of a comprehensive loss to Ambassador UCC Glanmire at home last weekend.

Elsewhere, Maxol WIT Wildcats will be aiming to make it two wins in a row at home when they welcome Portlaoise Panthers to Waterford, while NUIG Mystics and Singleton SuperValu Brunell will do battle in Galway and Glanmire face IT Carlow Basketball as part of a double header with Demons at the Mardyke Arena UCC on Sunday.

Basketball Ireland Fixtures

Saturday 20th January 2018

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

Pyrobel Killester v Belfast Star, IWA-Clontarf, 19:00;

DCU Saints v Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, St Vincent’s, 19:00;

Éanna v Moycullen, Colaiste Eanna, 19:00;

Maree v UCD Marian, CC-Oranmore, 19:45;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

NUIG Mystics v Singleton SuperValu Brunell, Colaiste Iognaid, 15:00;

Pyrobel Killester v DCU Mercy, IWA-Clontarf, 17:00;

Maxol WIT Wildcats v Portlaoise Panthers, Mercy Gym, 19:00;

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:

Paris Texas Kilkenny v EJ Sligo All-Stars, O Loughlins GAA, 15:00;

LIT Celtics v Dublin Lions, SportsHub Limerick IT, 18:00;

Neptune v IT Carlow Basketball, Neptune Stadium, 19:00;

Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin v Ulster University Elks, Killorglin Sports Centre, 19:15;

Fr Mathews v Ballincollig, Colaiste Chriost Ri, 19:15;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One:

Marble City Hawks v Fr Mathews, O Loughlins GAA, 17:00;

Fabplus North West v Meteors, Ballyshannon, 19:30;

Sunday, 21st January 2018

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

KUBS BC v Griffith College Swords Thunder, Greendale, 15:00;

UCC Demons v Black Amber Templeogue, Mardyke Arena, 15:15;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

Ambassador UCC Glanmire v IT Carlow Basketball, Mardyke Arena, 13:00;

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:

GameFootage.net Titans v Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney, The Jes, 15:30;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One:

Ulster University Elks v UL Huskies, UUJ, 15:00;