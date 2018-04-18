Basketball Ireland and Mardyke Arena UCC launch official logo and tournament schedule for FIBA Women’s European Championship for Small Countries

Basketball Ireland and the Mardyke Arena UCC today unveiled the official logo and tournament schedule for the upcoming FIBA Women’s European Championship for Small Countries that will be held at the Mardyke Arena from June 26th to July 1st, 2018.

The championships will see eight countries competing in Cork, with hosts, Ireland, drawn in Group B against Luxembourg, Norway and Cyprus, while Group A pits Malta, Gibraltar, Moldova and Denmark against each other. At the event today, it was announced that Ireland’s group games will take place at 6.15pm on the opening three days of the tournament, while a rest day will separate the group stages from the qualification rounds.

The official event logo meanwhile takes its inspiration from the iconic Claddagh design and, with less than 10 weeks to go until the first game tips off, CEO of Basketball Ireland, Bernard O’Byrne, was looking forward to welcoming all of the visiting countries to Cork.

“Today’s launch of the tournament logo and schedule brings into sharp focus the fact that the FIBA European Championships are very close now. We are really looking forward to welcoming all of the visiting teams and supporters to Cork and we are depending on the Cork basketball community in particular to help us to make this competition a memorable one for all.”

Patsy Ryan, General Manager at the Mardyke Arena UCC stated: “It’s great to get to this stage, now less than 10 weeks out from the Championships. We are looking forward to a great summer of basketball in Cork.”

Head coach of the Ireland Senior Women’s team, Mark Scannell, added: “We are close to getting our team selected and now that we know are schedule, we are focused on our opposition and working hard. Strength and conditioning sessions, shooting sessions and our weekend practices are all helping us to give ourselves every opportunity to reach our potential in this year’s Championships.”

FIBA Women’s European Championships for Small Countries – Groups

Group A

Malta

Gibraltar

Moldova

Denmark

Group B

Luxembourg

Norway

Ireland

Cyprus

FIBA Women’s European Championships for Small Countries – Schedule

NOTE – All games will be played at the Mardyke Arena, UCC, Cork

Tuesday, June 26th, 2018

Group Games

Malta v Denmark, 13.45

Luxembourg v Cyprus, 16.00

Norway v Ireland, 18.15

Gibraltar v Moldova, 20.30

Wednesday, June 27th, 2018

Group Games

Cyprus v Norway, 13.45

Denmark v Gibraltar, 16.00

Ireland v Luxembourg, 18.15

Moldova v Malta, 20.30

Thursday, June 28th, 2018

Group Games

Luxembourg v Norway, 13.45

Moldova v Denmark, 16.00

Ireland v Cyprus, 18.15

Malta v Gibraltar, 20.30

Friday, June 29th, 2018

No games – rest day for all teams

Saturday, June 30th, 2018

Qualification Games – Please note these are subject to change

Game 13: A3 v B4, 13.45

Game 14: B3 v A4, 16.00

Game 15: A1 v B2, 18.15

Game 16: B1 v A2, 20.30

Sunday, July 1st, 2018

Final standings – Please note these are subject to change

Game 17: Loser 13 v Loser 14, 13.00

Game 18: Winner 13 v Winner 14, 15.15

Game 19: Loser 15 v Loser 16, 17.30

Game 20: Winner 15 v Winner 16 (final), 19.45