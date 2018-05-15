Basketball Ireland and Mardyke Arena UCC mark six weeks to go to FIBA Women’s European Championship for Small Countries with official ticket launch

Basketball Ireland and the Mardyke Arena UCC today marked exactly six weeks to go the FIBA Women’s European Championship for Small Countries with the release of tickets for the championships on www.eventbrite.ie.

The tournament, which will be held at the Mardyke Arena UCC, will run from June 26th to July 1st and will see the Ireland senior women’s team competing for top honours with seven other teams from across Europe.

Mark Scannell’s charges will be hoping that they can go one better then the 2016 championships, which saw Ireland finish in second place to Malta. They will also be aiming to build on from the success of last summer’s hugely successful FIBA U18 Women’s European Championship Division B, which saw the Ireland Under 18 women’s team promoted to Division A basketball.

This year’s tournament will be a ticket only event. Daily tickets are priced at €15 (adult), €10 (student/OAP) and €5 (Under 16s).

Tournament passes are also now available for purchase by contacting [email protected] The rates for the tournament pass are €50 for adults, €20 for children or €100 for family pass (2 adults and 2 children). The tournament pass will allow the holder access to all games throughout the tournament.

Speaking at the ticket launch, CEO of Basketball Ireland, Bernard O’Byrne stated: “With just six weeks to go until the FIBA Women’s European Championship for Small Countries, we are really looking forward to welcoming everyone to the Mardyke Arena UCC in Cork.

“We believe that the ticket pricing structure reflects both the stature of the event and the desire of Basketball Ireland to make the event accessible to the basketball community, particularly in Cork. We want the maximum possible turnout to support our senior women’s team. The Championships will be a ticket only event, bought online, and we have no plans to have a cash desk at any of the games.”

Also speaking at the launch, Patsy Ryan, General Manager of the Mardyke Arena UCC added: “Tickets will be at a premium and we expect all Irish games to be a complete sell-out. To avoid disappointment, we advise everyone to get their tickets now, as it is likely that this event will sell out in just a few days! Here’s your chance to be part of a great sporting occasion in Cork.”

FIBA Women’s European Championships for Small Countries – Groups

Group A

Malta

Gibraltar

Moldova

Denmark

Group B

Luxembourg

Norway

Ireland

Cyprus

FIBA Women’s European Championships for Small Countries – Schedule

NOTE – All games will be played at the Mardyke Arena, UCC, Cork

Tuesday, June 26th, 2018

Group Games

Malta v Denmark, 13.45

Luxembourg v Cyprus, 16.00

Norway v Ireland, 18.15

Gibraltar v Moldova, 20.30

Wednesday, June 27th, 2018

Group Games

Cyprus v Norway, 13.45

Denmark v Gibraltar, 16.00

Ireland v Luxembourg, 18.15

Moldova v Malta, 20.30

Thursday, June 28th, 2018

Group Games

Luxembourg v Norway, 13.45

Moldova v Denmark, 16.00

Ireland v Cyprus, 18.15

Malta v Gibraltar, 20.30

Friday, June 29th, 2018

No games – rest day for all teams

Saturday, June 30th, 2018

Qualification Games – Please note these are subject to change

Game 13: A3 v B4, 13.45

Game 14: B3 v A4, 16.00

Game 15: A1 v B2, 18.15

Game 16: B1 v A2, 20.30

Sunday, July 1st, 2018

Final standings – Please note these are subject to change

Game 17: Loser 13 v Loser 14, 13.00

Game 18: Winner 13 v Winner 14, 15.15

Game 19: Loser 15 v Loser 16, 17.30

Game 20: Winner 15 v Winner 16 (final), 19.45