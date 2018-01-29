Barna GAA Hosts Health And Wellbeing Seminar On Thursday Evening

On Thursday 1st Feb, Barna GAA are hosting a Health and Wellbeing Seminar at 8pm in the 12 hotel. The event will be chaired by Dr Eoin Mc Donagh and special guests on the night are two former Galway hurlers Iggy Clarke and Justin Campbell who are both working in the area of Health and Wellbeing.

Iggy won an All Ireland Senior Hurling Medal in 1980 and is an accredited member of the Irish Association of Councellor/ Psychotherapists. Among the topics Iggy will cover include the impact of technology and Social Media. Justin played in the 1993 All Ireland Hurling Final and is a professionally trained Addiction Counsellor with many years of experience dealing with Alcohol , Drugs and Gambling.

Justin will discuss health and wellbeing in GAA Clubs and the pathway to addiction. This seminar is open to everyone in the community and promises to be a very informative evening on a range of subjects that are topical in today’s society.



Dr Eoin McDonagh Spoke To Garry Kelly