Calling all Hurling and Sports enthusiasts! Galway Science & Technology Festival presents an evening exploring The Science of Hurling – what makes a good hurler a great hurler - on Wednesday 16th November at 8pm in the Black Box. Join Darren Frehill, RTE Sport, as he introduces an expert panel of speakers who will take you through some of the key aspects of this great game. Tickets still available at www.THT.ie Tune in to Galway Bay FM's Lunchtime Sports with Darren Kelly today and again to Mollie in the Morning tomorrow between 7-9am for your chance to win tickets to this event.