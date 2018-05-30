Bank Holiday Monday – Live from Kilbeacanty GAA 7’s tournament

Join us this Bank Holiday Monday live from an exciting afternoon of hurling. Marc Roberts, John Mulligan and Sean Walsh broadcast live from 12 through to 6pm for the Kilbeacanty Hurling Sevens in association with Rationel Windows, Ballybrit
Kilbeacanty is the place to be over the June Bank Holiday weekend with the annual 7’s Hurling Tournament taking place on Bank Holiday Sunday and Monday. This year sees the second year in the campogie 7’s tournament with the Quarter, Semi-finals, and Shield final being played on the Sunday from 5pm and the final played before the hurling 7’s final on the Monday. The Joe Gillane Juvenile semi-finals kick start the weekend on Friday at Kilbeacanty from 6pm.
It promises to be cracking weekend and a full schedule of events can be found below or on Kilbeacanty HC Facebook and Twitter pages.