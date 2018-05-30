Bank Holiday Monday – Live from Kilbeacanty GAA 7’s tournament

Join us this Bank Holiday Monday live from an exciting afternoon of hurling. Marc Roberts, John Mulligan and Sean Walsh broadcast live from 12 through to 6pm for the Kilbeacanty Hurling Sevens in association with Rationel Windows, Ballybrit

Kilbeacanty is the place to be over the June Bank Holiday weekend with the annual 7’s Hurling Tournament taking place on Bank Holiday Sunday and Monday. This year sees the second year in the campogie 7’s tournament with the Quarter, Semi-finals, and Shield final being played on the Sunday from 5pm and the final played before the hurling 7’s final on the Monday. The Joe Gillane Juvenile semi-finals kick start the weekend on Friday at Kilbeacanty from 6pm.

The games for the camogie and hurling 7s run as follows: Camogie 7s Sunday 3rd June 5:30pm Sarsfields V Kinvara QF1 5:50pm New Market V Ardrahan QF2 6:10pm Inagh Kilnamona Vs Kilanana QF3 Semi Finals 6:30pm QF1 vs QF2 6:50pm QF3 vs St Thomas 7:30pm Shield Final Hurling Bank Holiday Monday Juvenile Finals ( Teams Michael Cusacks Ardrahan Craughwell Tommy Larkins) 12:30pm Joe Gillane Shield Final 1:30pm Joe Gillane Hurling Final 7s Hurling Tournament 2:45pm Kilbeacanty vs Tubber PQ1 Q Finals 3pm Beagh vs Tommy Larkins QF1 3:20 Loughrea vs Liam Mellows QF2 3:50pm Gort vs Ardrahan QF3 4:10pm St Thomas vs PQ1 QF4 Semi Finals 4:30pm QF1 vs QF2 4:50pm QF3 vs QF4 Camogie 7s Final 5:15 Hurling 7s Final 6:15pm Closing Celebration with Live Music by Mikey Burke and Fishing for Likes in McCarthy’s straight after 7s final from 8pm

It promises to be cracking weekend and a full schedule of events can be found below or on Kilbeacanty HC Facebook and Twitter pages.