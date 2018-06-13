15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Ballynahinch Castle Hotel are currently recruiting a Part-time Night Porter Position and Chefs of all Grades

By Damian Burke
June 13, 2018

Time posted: 3:19 pm

Ballynahinch Castle Hotel are currently recruiting for a Part-time Night Porter Position (2 nights a week) and Chefs of all Grades.
To discuss any of the positions in the strictest confidence, please call the hotel on 095 31006 or email your CV to [email protected]

