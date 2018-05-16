15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Ballyloughane and Clifden beaches fail to meet water quality standards

By GBFM News
May 16, 2018

Time posted: 10:12 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Ballyloughane beach in the city and the beach in Clifden are among seven beaches across the country have failed to meet minimum standards for water quality.

Five beaches labelled as ‘poor’ by the Environmental Protection Agency are in Dublin – Sandymount Strand is new to the 2017 list.

The other beaches which have failed to scrub up in the capital are Merrion Strand, Loughshinny, Portrane and Rush South.

Hear more on this from the EPA Senior Scientific Officer Peter Webster at 11…

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Leahy Engineering, Ballybane is currently seeking a Fabricator/Welder
May 16, 2018
City council tops integrity index while county council ranked worst performer nationwide
May 16, 2018
CARI Forensic Accompaniment Service named city volunteer of the year at Mayor’s Awards
May 16, 2018
Holder of 8.5 million euro winning Lotto ticket sold in Loughrea comes forward

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
May 15, 2018
Promising Irish National Team Announced for Rás Tailteann
May 15, 2018
Basketball Ireland and Mardyke Arena UCC mark six weeks to go to FIBA Women’s European Championship for Small Countries with official ticket launch
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK