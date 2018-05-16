Ballyloughane and Clifden beaches fail to meet water quality standards

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Ballyloughane beach in the city and the beach in Clifden are among seven beaches across the country have failed to meet minimum standards for water quality.

Five beaches labelled as ‘poor’ by the Environmental Protection Agency are in Dublin – Sandymount Strand is new to the 2017 list.

The other beaches which have failed to scrub up in the capital are Merrion Strand, Loughshinny, Portrane and Rush South.

