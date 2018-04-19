15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Alan Murphy

Ballygar library service to be restored

By GBFM News
April 19, 2018

Time posted: 3:04 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The County Council is seeking a new librarian for Ballygar.

The library service has been closed since the retirement of the local librarian around six weeks ago.

For more on this story, tune in to Galway Bay fm news at 4…

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
City public meeting to address Galway’s ongoing health crisis
April 19, 2018
City public meeting to address Galway’s ongoing health crisis
April 19, 2018
Go ahead for 5 million euro expansion at GMIT city campus
April 19, 2018
Galway TD calls for plans to deal with future fodder crisis

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
April 19, 2018
World Snooker Championship Draw Announced
April 19, 2018
Ulster Bank Help for What Matters Rugby Club Roadshow Visits Galway Today
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK