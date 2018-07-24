The action continues at Ballinrobe this evening where the first of seven-races goes to post at ten-to-6
George McDonagh looks at the evening’s racing
Our tip today is Lord Erskine running in Ballinrobe in the 7.20.
Time posted: 11:51 am
The action continues at Ballinrobe this evening where the first of seven-races goes to post at ten-to-6
George McDonagh looks at the evening’s racing
Our tip today is Lord Erskine running in Ballinrobe in the 7.20.
|Ollie Turner
|091 770000
|[email protected]
|Like GBFM Sport on Facebook