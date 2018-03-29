Ballinrobe Prize-Money For Summer Season To Top €1million

The 2018 Ballinrobe racing season kicks off on April 13, with record prize-money of over €1million on offer at the Mayo track. An additional date has also been added to the programme which now comprises ten racedays, seven National Hunt meetings and three Flat meetings including 13 feature races.

The start of the season will also see the completion of the new stone-clad main entrance gateway into the racecourse. This is the final phase of capital development work at Ballinrobe through the Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) Racecourse Capital Development Scheme.

The new entrance, which is set back from the road, will give a greater sense of welcome and make it safer to enter and exit the racecourse. Previous industry-related works included a significant overhaul of the stable yard incorporating new doors, floors and resurfacing, and a new machinery shed. Younger patrons were delighted with the new children’s soft play area while an extension to the balcony of the first floor bar offering great views over the racecourse was also well received. The combined project spend, with financial assistance from HRI, totalled almost €500k.

John Flannelly, Manager of Ballinrobe Racecourse, said: “We are really looking forward to another racing season here at Ballinrobe, kicking off with the first meeting on Friday evening April 13. We have an extra meeting this year which brings us up to ten meetings in total. We are very fortunate to have great support from the racing public and our generous sponsors every year, and we look forward to welcoming everyone back to another great season. We are in the final stages of completion on our new entrance which will further enhance the many developments already carried out here at Ballinrobe.”

One of the highlights of the Ballinrobe fixture list is the McHale Raceday on Tuesday May 29, sponsored by specialist farm machinery company, McHale, now in their fifth year of sponsorship. Feature races on the day include the McHale Mayo National of €40,000 and the McHale Coranna Hurdle of €30,000.

The ever-popular Ladies Day on June 26 will again be sponsored by Vaughan Shoes.ie with a cash prize of €1,500 up for grabs. With shops in Ballinrobe, Claremorris and Castlebar, Vaughan Shoes is one of the leading shoe store chains in the west of Ireland.

The Tote raceday takes place on Monday July 23 which is also family day at Ballinrobe with a whole host of free activities for children, including a bouncy castle, colouring competitions, face painting and much more.

For further information and ticket bookings visit www.ballinroberacecourse.ie.

Fixtures 2018

Friday 13th April (e)

Tuesday 1st May (e)

Monday 28th May (e)

Tuesday 29th May (e)

Tuesday 26th June(e)

Monday 23rd July (e)

Tuesday 24th July (e)

Monday 13th August (e)

Tuesday 28th August (e)

Friday 21st September (e)