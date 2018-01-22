Ballinrobe to get business boost from Spring Duathlon

The duathlon season has got off to a brilliant start in 2018 with the first 3 duathlons all selling out, the 9 event Bridge Signs Ireland West Duathlon series has really caught the attention of runners and cyclist from near and far.

Ballinrobe is round 4 of the series and this year Mc Hale’s are the main sponsors, the reputable engineering company have set high standards for themselves globally so we are expecting a great show on February 10th with over 400 athletes expected to participate.

Event organiser Padraig Marrey of Raceface events said ” Outdoor training and events have really taken off the past 2 years, our course offers participants a flat fast 5k run, a super-fast bike course and scenic last run on the beautiful Bowers riverside walk these been the main attractions”.

Paul Mc Hale said “ Its great to sponsor such a landmark event like the Ballinrobe Duathlon, any event that helps promote fitness and show off the delights of what the town has to offer as a destination is great for the whole community”

The company even have their own corporate team in the 9 event IWDS series and will want to impress on home turf. Western Lakes CC and Hollymount Wheelers are sure to be out in force to show case there strengths.

The event is also supported by Vaughan Shoes with shops in Claremorris, Castlebar and Ballinrobe.

Ballinrobe physiotherapy is making sure that the body is fit for purpose with their range physiotherapy services.

Each sponsor all promote healthy living and outdoor activity.

The event is supported by Mayo County Council, Ballinrobe Tidy towns, Western Lakes CC, The Lakeside sports and fitness club, Ballinrobe Town Management and town traders, the RSA, Core timing, Order of Malta and www.raceface.ie