By Damian Burke
September 11, 2018

Time posted: 2:32 pm

Ballinderry Nursing Home, Kilconnell, Ballinasloe have vacancies for Care Assistants.  Must have Fetec level 5 in Healthcare.

Forward CV to Person in Charge, Ballinderry Nursing Home, Kilconnell, Ballinasloe, Co. Galway or email [email protected]

JobSpot
