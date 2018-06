Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two new social housing developments in Ballinasloe are expected to reach completion by Spring next year, with the sod being turned today.

The works, valued at over 2.5 million euro, consist of the development of 12 houses in total – 10 three-bed, two-storey homes at Garbally Drive, and two further homes at Esker Fields.

The Esker Fields units are being built for families with special needs.

For more on this tune in at 2pm…