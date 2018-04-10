Ballinasloe native Garda saves life of newborn baby

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A newly recruited Garda who’s originally from Ballinasloe is being hailed as a hero after his quick thinking saved the life of a newborn baby.

Probationary Garda Patrick McCormack, who passed out of Templemore Training College four months ago, is stationed in Ennis in Co Clare.

The 25 year old officer was on-duty when the parents of a newborn girl knocked on the station window looking for help.

The little girl had stopped breathing, and Garda McCormack immediately began chest compressions and back slapping, reviving the newborn before the paramedics had arrived.

According to the Mirror, his boss Chief Superintendent John Kerin has told Clare’s Joint Policing Committee that Garda McCormack’s quick thinking saved the baby’s life.