15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Molly in the Mornin

Molly in the Mornin

Ballinasloe native Garda saves life of newborn baby

By GBFM News
April 10, 2018

Time posted: 8:10 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A newly recruited Garda who’s originally from Ballinasloe is being hailed as a hero after his quick thinking saved the life of a newborn baby.

Probationary Garda Patrick McCormack, who passed out of Templemore Training College four months ago, is stationed in Ennis in Co Clare.

The 25 year old officer was on-duty when the parents of a newborn girl knocked on the station window looking for help.

The little girl had stopped breathing, and Garda McCormack immediately began chest compressions and back slapping, reviving the newborn before the paramedics had arrived.

According to the Mirror, his boss Chief Superintendent John Kerin has told Clare’s Joint Policing Committee that Garda McCormack’s quick thinking saved the baby’s life.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Galway man sentenced for rape of young girls
April 10, 2018
Galway man sentenced for rape of young girls
April 9, 2018
Boston Mayor to officially open Connemara emigrants centre
April 9, 2018
Council offers support to family of homeless man who died in city

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
April 9, 2018
On The Verge Week Two – Brodericks
April 9, 2018
Galway County Badminton League Finals 2018
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK