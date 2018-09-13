15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ballinasloe Municipal District officials hear concerns over ‘big dig’ delays

By GBFM News
September 13, 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom –A group of business representatives met with Ballinasloe area councillors this week to discuss the town’s ‘big dig’.

The deputation from Dunlo Street, Main Street and Society Street attended a private meeting ahead of the Municipal District meeting.

The town’s ‘big dig’ got underway about three months ago commencing in The Square area.

The project is estimated to take a year and a half to complete.

At a private meeting with Ballinasloe Municipal District this week, officials heard concerns over project delays, access issues and communication channels.

The group was advised that road closure schedules would be reviewed to ensure disruption is minimised.

Phase one of the work will be put on hold in two weeks to facilitate the Ballinasloe Fair and Festival which gets underway in the town on September 30th.

Works are now focused on Dunlo Street with the team due to move to Main Street following the Fair.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
September 13, 2018
