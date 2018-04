Galway Bay fm newsroom – Tributes are being paid to a Moylough man who died in a farming accident over the weekend.

Martin Gilmore, a widower in his late 60s, was tending to cattle yesterday when he was fatally injured.

The Health and Safety Authority is investigating the accident, which took place at 3pm.

Ballinasloe area councillor Michael Connolly says Martin was a hard-working man and very well liked in the village.