Ballinasloe community in shock after tragic death of women in crash

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai are investigating a crash in Ballinasloe that claimed the lives of two women last evening. (22/3)

The local women, in their 50s, were walking near Ballinasloe train station when they were hit by a car involved in a collision.

The two-vehicle collision occurred on the Station Road at around 5:40 yesterday evening.

The female pedestrians were pronounced dead at the scene and their bodies were taken to Portiuncula Hospital.

The road was closed while investigators carried out an examination of the scene.

Local councillor, Dermot Connolly says there is a deep sadness among the local community today and everyone’s thoughts and prayers are with the families of those affected.